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Eagles expect QB Vick to start vs. Jets despite sore ribs

Published: Dec 14, 2011 at 11:06 AM

Michael Vick was a spectator during a Wednesday afternoon practice after participating in a morning walkthough, but Eagles coach Andy Reid said he's confident the quarterback will start Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

"He was a little tender from the game (but) not as bad as before," Reid said. "He was throwing the ball out there."

Vick was sacked four times and took several hard hits during a 26-10 victory at Miami, his first appearance after missing the three previous games after breaking two lower ribs during a Nov. 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Vick showed plenty of rust against the Dolphins. He completed just 15 of 30 passes and threw another interception. But he still made enough plays to help lead the Eagles to a win that temporarily kept them alive in the NFC East race.

"Well, you have to give credit to the defense, particularly on the tipped balls," Reid said. "In some situations, yeah (he's forcing the ball) to get things going. He will tell you that he's trying to make things happen, but he's made a lot of good throws, too."

Despite Vick's mediocre stats, Jets coach Rex Ryan, like other coaches and defensive coordinators around the NFL, are wary of the quarterback's unique skills.

"He can throw a battleship through a strawberry," Ryan said. "There is only one Michael Vick in this league, a dynamic playmaker, can make all the throws, strong arm and the way he can move is second to nobody."

Vick's top target, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, took part in a limited portion of practice because of his lingering hamstring injury. Maclin returned last week after missing three games with hamstring and shoulder injuries, but he wasn't able to finish out against the Dolphins. Reid said Wednesday that he expects Maclin to play this weekend.

Offensive tackle Todd Herremans (ankle), defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins (groin) and defensive end Darryl Tapp (ribs) didn't participate in afternoon practice. Tapp said afterward that his intention is to play Sunday, according to the team's official website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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