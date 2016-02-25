Around the NFL

Eagles exec: Fletcher Cox to 'get great player money'

Published: Feb 25, 2016 at 01:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of questions at the quarterback position, but nobody in the organization is hazy on Fletcher Cox.

Howie Roseman, Eagles executive vice president of football operations, said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday that re-signing the defensive end is a "huge priority" for the team.

"Our intention for Fletcher is to always be an Eagle. We've made that known to him," Roseman said, per CSNPhilly.com. "Sometimes these things don't happen so quickly. We've been very fortunate to get five contracts done. But history says that's probably the exception, not the norm."

With Cox under contract for one more year, the Eagles have stitched together new deals for tight end Zach Ertz, offensive lineman Lane Johnson and D-lineman Vinny Curry this offseason. Those re-signings, though, won't dim Cox's bank account, per Roseman.

"For us, he's a great player, so he's going to get great player money," Roseman said. "We're not shy about saying that. It comes down to kind of structure and all the things that kind of complicate negotiations. But I think the intention is right from him and his representative and certainly from us and how we feel about him."

Cox finished his fourth NFL season as a the league's fifth-ranked interior defensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus. Causing havoc in the pocket from wire to wire, he finished with 9.5 sacks and 54 hurries, the latter ranking behind just Cincy's Geno Atkins. Philly's most dominant defensive player is a lock to break the bank.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action. 
news

AFC playoff clinching: Bengals take AFC North, Titans win AFC South; Bills, Patriots clinch berths

Multiple teams clinched spots in the AFC playoffs in Week 17 as the conference's postseason picture began to crystalize Sunday.
news

WR Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after exiting field during win over Jets

With Tampa Bay's offense in the midst of a third-quarter drive, Antonio Brown pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads, waved to the fans at MetLife Stadium and ran into the tunnel. Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes second rookie TE ever with 1,000-yard season

Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts' stellar first season continued Sunday when he became just the second rookie TE to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 17's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Raiders

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is a go. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Bruce Arians is back. The Buccaneers HC has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz﻿ was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field against the Raiders.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW