Eagles exec: Fletcher Cox to 'get great player money'

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of questions at the quarterback position, but nobody in the organization is hazy on Fletcher Cox.
Howie Roseman, Eagles executive vice president of football operations, said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday that re-signing the defensive end is a "huge priority" for the team.
"Our intention for Fletcher is to always be an Eagle. We've made that known to him," Roseman said, per CSNPhilly.com. "Sometimes these things don't happen so quickly. We've been very fortunate to get five contracts done. But history says that's probably the exception, not the norm."
With Cox under contract for one more year, the Eagles have stitched together new deals for tight end Zach Ertz, offensive lineman Lane Johnson and D-lineman Vinny Curry this offseason. Those re-signings, though, won't dim Cox's bank account, per Roseman.
"For us, he's a great player, so he's going to get great player money," Roseman said. "We're not shy about saying that. It comes down to kind of structure and all the things that kind of complicate negotiations. But I think the intention is right from him and his representative and certainly from us and how we feel about him."
Cox finished his fourth NFL season as a the league's fifth-ranked interior defensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus. Causing havoc in the pocket from wire to wire, he finished with 9.5 sacks and 54 hurries, the latter ranking behind just Cincy's Geno Atkins. Philly's most dominant defensive player is a lock to break the bank.