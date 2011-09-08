Eagles enter season with question marks in critical areas

The Redskins have two starting quarterbacks. Whenever a coach says he has two quarterbacks with starting potential, it really means he has none. It is hard for me to imagine either Rex Grossman or John Beck as anything but a caretaker for this offense. Just being competitive is not going to be enough for Dan Snyder and the long suffering Redskins fans. Their options at the end of the year are to go get a quarterback in free agency or via trade (already done that once, and failed) or draft the QB of the future, and encounter all the pitfalls that come with a rookie signal-caller.