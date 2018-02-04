Around the NFL

Eagles embrace inner Lions on Nick Foles TD catch

Published: Feb 04, 2018 at 12:46 PM
Austin Knoblauch

It looks like Doug Pederson borrowed a page from the Jim Bob Cooter book of goal-line trickery late in the first half of Super Bowl LII.

The Philadelphia Eagles extended their lead heading into halftime after Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass -- yep, you heard that right.

Foles became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw and catch a TD pass in a Super Bowl thanks to scoring on a 1-yard toss from tight end Trey Burton on fourth down. The amazing play, which really needs to be seen to be believed, helped give the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots. The Eagles went on to win, 41-33.

It was eerily similar to a two-point conversion play the Detroit Lions ran in the final game of the Jim Caldwell era against the Green Bay Packers. Perhaps Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia should have seen this coming after Golden Tate and Matthew Stafford pulled it off.

Or maybe Patricia just didn't look back far enough on the game film. As Yahoo Sports reported, Foles' amazing play might actually have originated from his Westlake High School stomping grounds in Texas.

The play ultimately played a role in helping the Eagles deliver a Super Bowl title to the city of Philadelphia.

