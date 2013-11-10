Eagles down injury-riddled Packers in Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Nick Foles threw three long touchdown passes and the Philadelphia Eagles pulled away for a 27-13 victory over the injury-ravaged Green Bay Packers, who lost backup quarterback Seneca Wallace to a groin injury on Sunday.
A week after throwing for seven TDs, Foles was at it again. He found DeSean Jackson for a 55-yard score, and connected with Riley Cooper for second-half touchdowns from 45 and 32 yards.
Philadelphia (5-5) won a battle of attrition at Lambeau Field.
Wallace started for Green Bay (5-4) after Aaron Rodgers hurt his left collarbone in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears. Wallace was replaced after the first series by Scott Tolzien, who threw for 280 yards and a score but was intercepted twice.
The teams combined for three missed field goals before the Eagles regained traction in the second half.
