Eagles' Doug Pederson sets tone as Nick Foles rounds into form

Pederson, however, felt strongly going into Sunday's game that Foles was ready to roll. He was well aware of the quarterback's up-and-down NFL journey, having been Philly's quarterbacks coach when Foles was picked in the third round of the 2012 draft. The next season, Foles made the Pro Bowl after leading the Eagles to the NFC East title, but he leveled off in 2014 and was traded after that season to the Rams. Benched midway through the 2015 campaign, Foles was released the following spring and spent a year as a Kansas City Chiefs backup before rejoining the Eagles last March. He ended up being sidelined during most of training camp and the preseason with an injury to his throwing elbow, depriving him of valuable preparation opportunities.