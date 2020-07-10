Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 10, 2020 06:36 PM

Eagles discipline WR DeSean Jackson, keeping him on roster

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Philadelphia Eagles have punished DeSean Jackson. They're also keeping him on the team, conditionally.

The club announced Friday it has fined Jackson "for conduct detrimental to the team," which included a series of controversial posts on Instagram and sharing an image of a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler earlier this week. The Eagles' statement noted that Jackson, who has since offered multiple public apologies, "must also commit to supporting his words with actions" in order to remain with the Eagles.

"We have had a number of constructive conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and leaders in the community," the statement said. "That has led us to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps."

On his Instagram feed Monday, Jackson posted an image from a book with the passage, "(white) Jews will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were." The veteran wide receiver also publicly endorsed a speech from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, in which he alleges that White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Microsoft founder Bill Gates were hoping to "depopulate the Earth" with a virus vaccine.

The Eagles quickly deemed Jackson's messages "offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling" while noting they would further evaluate the situation. Jackson subsequently deleted the posts and offered several apologies. The club said it has since come up with "a concrete plan" for how to move forward with Jackson but didn't specify what he must do to stay on the team.

The 33-year-old wideout missed all but three games last season because of injury after signing a three-year, $27 million contract to return to Philly in 2019.

Related Content

Arizona Cardinals executive Michael Bidwill watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. The 55-year-old chairman is currently hospitalized but "his symptoms have subsided and Bidwill is expected to be released sometime this weekend."
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Steelers' Dupree files grievance three months after signing tag

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree has filed a grievance with hopes that he'll be paid as a defensive end rather than a linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is shown in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
news

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett signing franchise tag

After months of speculation, Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

Patrick Mahomes: 'No slowing down' for Andy Reid -- or Chiefs

The ultra-talented Chiefs signal-caller is confident plenty of successful years lie ahead with his head coach still going strong and his lucrative contract flexible to keep other talent.
General overall view of the Allegiant Stadium construction site, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Jon Gruden on Allegiant Stadium: 'Greatest thing I've ever seen'

The Raiders coach gives thanks and a pep talk to workers at Allegiant Stadium, which he says looks "freaking awesome."
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) runs in pursuit during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

'True challenge' awaits Barr, Vikings D after offseason changes

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr noted that building communication will be harder this year but that he has faith coach Mike Zimmer and his staff will help speed up the process once training camp opens. 
N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp
news

N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy's Friday announcement that the state's quarantine rule provides some leeway for those whose travel has been deemed essential has opened the door for the possibility that the Giants and Jets players and staffs will not have to isolate for 14 days prior to the start of training camp later this month.
Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps
news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps

Detroit drafted multifaceted Georgia product D'Andre Swift in the second round to bolster a running back crew that has lacked pizzazz when incumbent starter Kerryon Johnson has gone down with knee injuries.

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session
news

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session

Cam Newton continues to make the rounds working with new teammates. The New England Patriots quarterback was spotted tossing the football with N'Keal Harry in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Laviska Shenault Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
news

Jaguars sign rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially locked in four of the their twelve selections in the 2020 NFL Draft after signing second-round wide receiver Laviska Shenault.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

Vrabel urges patience for Derrick Henry's long-term contract

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on NFL NOW on Thursday morning to discuss running back Derrick Henry's impending contract situation.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL