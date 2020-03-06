Around the NFL

Eagles' DeSean Jackson: I'll be back stronger than ever

Published: Mar 05, 2020 at 11:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles need a wide receiver makeover in 2020.

Part of that restoration is getting DeSean Jackson back healthy. It sounds like that portion of the plan is on its way to fruition.

"I'll be back stronger than ever," Jackson said during an XFL game over the weekend, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jackson participated in just three games due to injury before ultimately undergoing core muscle surgery in November. In reality, the speedster played just one full game, getting hurt nine snaps into Week 2, then playing three snaps in Week 9 as he tried to return.

In that one game, Jackson appeared to be everything the Eagles thought he'd be when they signed him to a three-year pact in the offseason. Jackson compiled 154 yards on eight receptions and two long TD grabs in Week 1. The speed Jackson brings is something Philly sorely missed in 2018 and again after his injury last season.

"Feels good," Jackson said. "Being able to have like three months to train and build and do rehab, so I feel like now I'm back at 100 percent. So just trying to train and take it day by day without rushing and getting back right. But I have a lot of time on my hands so trying to prepare and take every step I can to get back to where I need to be."

Questions surround the Eagles wideout group, particularly Alshon Jeffery, who could be moved this offseason. Philly could leap into the free-agent market again for another wideout and should look to a deep draft at the position to bolster Carson Wentz's weaponry.

Getting Jackson healthy, in addition to other moves from general manager Howie Roseman, will go a long way to helping the Eagles receiving corps improve in 2020.

