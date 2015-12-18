Around the NFL

Eagles' DeMarco Murray 'fresh', fine with limited role

Published: Dec 18, 2015 at 01:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

DeMarco Murray's role in Philadelphia has been drastically reduced over the past few games.

Coming off a 392 carry, Offensive Player of the Year season in 2014, Murray has seen just 39 snaps and 19 carries in the past two games.

Eagles RB Snaps Since Week 13
Darren Sproles: 62 snaps; 28 touches; 145 yards
DeMarco Murray: 39 snaps; 21 touches; 61 yards
Ryan Mathews: 20 snaps; 15 touches; 42 yards
Kenjon Barner: 17 snaps; 11 touches; 46 yards

The Eagles fretted all offseason about keeping Murray fresh after his heavy 2014 workload, which is no longer a problem.

"Yes," Murray said with a smile on Thursday when asked if he was fresh, via CSN Philly. "Very fresh."

After infamously venting to owner Jeffery Lurie after his eight-carry day in Week 13 versus the New England Patriots, Murray said he was fine after an 11-carry afternoon in a win over the Bills on Sunday.

"I was happy. I was fine," Murray said. "We got the win. It was a big win for us."

Murray singed a five-year, $40 million contract this past offseason that contains $21 million in guaranteed. He has one game of more than 85 yards rushing.

The drop in production from last season is staggering. Murray is on pace for one of the worst seasons for a defending rushing champion.

Murray has played on 49.4 percent of offensive snaps with Philadelphia this season after competing on 73.7 percent with Dallas last season. The tailback has 17 runs of 10-plus yards in 12 games in 2015 after rumbling for 45 runs of 10-plus yards in 16 games last year.

It's clear at this point Murray is an ill fit for much of what Chip Kelly wants to do on offense. Murray's lack of lateral quickness limits the plays and allows the defense to constrict the field when Murray is in the game -- especially detrimental in third-and-short situations.

Whether or not his situation changes over the next few weeks as Philly pushes for a division title -- or perhaps this offseason, if Kelly is willing to eat the sunk cost -- the running back said he's happy to take as many carries as he's given.

"It is what it is," Murray said. "Obviously, you always want to have a chance to contribute as much as you can in a game and we're winning. So I think at the time, that's all that matters."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

news

DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

Jason McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

news

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

news

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with all of the women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

CFL's Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to former Chiefs, Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Former Chiefs, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is pausing his football career to complete a medical residency, has a new home in the Canadian Football League if he wants it.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs unable to reach long-term deal ahead of deadline

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract ahead of Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 'Of course' Saints boast best defense in NFL

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has high expectations for New Orleans' defense in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward on QB competition: It starts with Mitchell Trubisky

Who will start at QB in Pittsburgh is one of the NFL's bigger training camp questions. Steelers defensive stalwart recently indicated that Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW