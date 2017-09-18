Eagles defense tops Week 3 fantasy streaming options

In Week 3, the Broncos head to Buffalo for a road game against what, on paper, seems like a tough matchup for fantasy quarterbacks. But when you consider that the Bills faced the sub-par Jets offense in Week 1 and the Panthers run-heavy scheme in Week 2 you can see why Buffalo's defense has allowed 10.65 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in 2017. Siemian and company should have no trouble finding holes in the Bills secondary. And the way Denver's defense is playing, the team should dominate time of possession with Buffalo's lack of playmakers on offense. This game isn't expected to be high-scoring, but we're talking about a low-owned streamer who at worst will be a serviceable fantasy option. Given his 45.3 fantasy points through two games with seemingly difficult matchups, Siemian is a fine option. Plus, he's undefeated in his career in the month of September, so if nothing else do it for the trends, right?