Eagles defense provides blueprint into stopping top offenses

That made for a particularly frustrating day for Romo, who threw three touchdown passes in a 38-17 victory over Philadelphia in the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 4. As strong as the Cowboys' offensive line has been all season, it was not able to handle the Eagles' pass-rush -- whether it came from blitzers or defensive linemen -- in the rematch. Of the Cowboys' final eight pass plays, four resulted in sacks and one ended in an interception.