Eagles' defense prepping for Redskins without CB Sheppard

PHILADELPHIA -- Defense was the least-troublesome unit for the Philadelphia Eagles in their season-opening loss. A bumbling special teams and lackluster offense saw to that.
That's a result of the Eagles facing a multifaceted Washington Redskins offense without injured Pro Bowl cornerback Lito Sheppard in a key early season division matchup under the glare of Monday night lights and in front of a national TV audience.
"I think we got off to a good start," linebacker Takeo Spikes said Friday. "We did a lot of things well and we accomplished all of our team goals.
"This is definitely another challenge."
"He had some experience last year, and been here the whole offseason," Johnson said of James. "He knows the defense pretty good, he just hasn't played has much as Lito and Sheldon (Brown)."
The most costly mistake came with just under a minute left when J.R. Reed fumbled a punt that helped set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal from 42 yards with 2 seconds remaining. The Eagles took care of special teams business this week by bringing back Reno Mahe to return punts.
Defensively, it's up that unit to build on last week's effort.
"They are two of the same kind of backs," said linebacker Omar Gaither, who had five solo tackles and six overall in the opener. "They run the same kind of way, the same plays."
Spikes had a strong debut with the Eagles, finishing with 12 tackles, including 10 solos. Surprisingly, the 10-year veteran has never played a game on Monday night while with Cincinnati and Buffalo. So he's out to enjoy every minute of this one.
"I want it to be the best game ever," Spikes said. "I'm eager to go out and put on a great show. Everybody's watching."
A lot of eyes will also be on improving Washington quarterback Jason Campbell, who should be more difficult to defend than Packers veteran Brett Favre, if only because of the outstanding talent he has at wide receiver in Antwaan Randle El and Santana Moss.
Johnson said he has seem improvement in Campbell from last year, and credits his gain to experience.
"He's a tough guy and can run a little bit," Johnson said. "He hurt us a little bit when he ran the ball last year. He's getting better."
Randle El gives the Redskins the same type of versatility that Brian Westbrook provides the Eagles. Randle El showed in the Redskins' 16-13 overtime opening victory over Miami that he's a threat receiving, with five catches for a career-high 162 yards, and on special teams, where he returned three punts for 23 yards.
"Randle El can line up anywhere, and throw the ball out of the backfield," Gaither said. "It's tough to game plan against guys like that.
"We understand that going in, and you have to look for stuff like that."
"Those guys have a lot of speed and ability and they have a good quarterback who can get them the ball in a lot of situations," Considine said. "We have to know that and be ready for that."
Gaither agrees.
"It's tough, they are two small, quick guys who can really stretch the field," he said.
