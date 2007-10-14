Eagles defense comes up big, holds on to beat Jets 16-9

Published: Oct 14, 2007 at 09:54 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It didn't matter that the New York Jets changed their uniforms. The Philadelphia Eagles still figured out a way to beat them.

Donovan McNabb threw for 278 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Curtis, and the Eagles' defense stopped the Jets on fourth down with just over 3½ minutes remaining for a 16-9 victory Sunday.

Brian Westbrook ran for 120 yards, and David Akers kicked three field goals as the Eagles (2-3) improved to 8-0 all-time against the Jets (1-5).

The Jets, wearing the navy and blue uniforms of their previous incarnation, the New York Titans, had a chance to tie the game but came up short when Sheldon Brown knocked away Chad Pennington's pass in the end zone intended for Laveranues Coles.

After the Jets held the Eagles to three-and-out, New York drove for a potential tying score, using a razzle-dazzle play to give it a chance.

On third-and 5 from the 27, Brad Smith took the handoff from Pennington, ran to the right and then flipped it to Jerricho Cotchery, who took it 14 yards to the 13. Thomas Jones followed with a 9-yard run, but was stopped for no gain on the next play, and Pennington got nothing on a quarterback sneak. The Jets elected to go for it on fourth-and-1, but Brown got his hand between the ball and Coles.

The Eagles ran down the clock to improve to 9-0 in games following the bye under coach Andy Reid.

After having a week off following their loss to the Giants in which McNabb was sacked 12 times, the Eagles protected their quarterback and allowed three sacks.

McNabb finished 22 of 35, and Curtis caught five passes for 121 yards. Reggie Brown had six catches for 89 yards, including a 13-yard grab on third-and-8 that allowed the Eagles to run out the clock.

Jones had his best game for the Jets, running for 130 yards on 24 carries, and Mike Nugent kicked field goals of 30, 21 and 30 yards, but also missed a 44-yard attempt.

The Jets wore their Titans throwback threads -- a plain navy helmet, navy jerseys with white and gold stripes and gold numbers and letters, and gold pants with navy and white stripes -- but it was the same, old result.

Nugent kicked a 30-yard field goal 3:13 into the game to give the Jets a 3-0 lead. The Eagles came right back on their first possession with a 75-yard touchdown catch by Curtis. After Kenyon Coleman sacked McNabb on the first play and Westbrook ran for 8 yards, McNabb threw a short pass to Curtis, who ran out of two tackle attempts before streaking down the sideline and into the end zone.

Akers made it 10-3 with a 22-yard field goal 8 seconds into the second quarter.

Nugent kicked a 21-yarder to make it 10-6 2:17 into the second quarter, but the Jets could've had more. Leon Washington brought a kick return back 51 yards to give New York the ball at Philadelphia's 37. Pennington then connected with Coles for 27 yards, but the Jets couldn't get the ball into the end zone.

The Eagles blew a prime scoring opportunity in the second quarter coming up empty after Akers was wide right on a 41-yard attempt. Westbrook had a 19-yard touchdown run called back on Shawn Andrews' holding penalty. Akers missed two plays later, capping a 17-play drive that took 8:23 off the clock.

Philadelphia came up empty on its next possession despite moving the ball. Akers missed another 41-yard attempt with 3 seconds left before halftime, again pushing his kick wide right.

Akers kicked field goals of 31 and 25 yards to make it 16-6.

After Kerry Rhodes sacked McNabb on a blitz to put the ball at the 2, Hank Poteat grabbed his first career interception to give the Jets the ball at the Eagles 17. New York couldn't get a first down, settling on a 30-yard field goal by Nugent that made it 16-9 with 9:28 left.

