Eagles D/ST gutsiest Week 13 fantasy start

So you went through your fantasy football draft. You made a trade or two, picked up a guy off the waiver wire. But then before everything went live ... something didn't feel right. Maybe you had a player who was a game-time decision. Or there was a match up that wasn't in your favor. Whatever the reason, you decided it was time to make a bold choice. You know what they say ... No Guts, No Glory. So this column is for you. Every week here, we'll salute the outside-the-box thinking that was rewarded with big fantasy production. Fortune favors the bold, so here's to you. We sent out the call early Monday morning, and here's what you came back with. Congratulations to those of you who are looking at a Week 13 win!
That's right everyone. The Philadelphia Eagles D/ST dropped 25.00 fantasy points against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The unit accounted for three touchdowns on the day. Here's how it all went down: Philadelphia blocked a Patriots punt and returned that for a score in the first half. In the third quarter, Malcom Jenkins intercepted a Tom Brady pass that was basically on the goal line and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. Then, a few minutes later, Darren Sproles returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown. Whew! The unit's ownership percentage in DFS lineups was virtually zero, so to say it was a contrarian play would be accurate. If you started them in your season-long league, man you really did have some guts. And even though Brady scored four total touchdowns, this move worked out to be a glorious one.
Javorius "Buck" Allen has served as the Raven's No. 1 running back since Justin Forsett went out for the season. He's filled in nicely so far and had his second straight solid outing against the Dolphins on Sunday. Allen was basically the entire Ravens offense, as he led the team in rushing (17 carries, 63 yards) and receiving (12 rec, 107 yards, TD). That adds up to 170 total yards on 29 touches and 23.00 fantasy points in standard leagues. When all was said and done on Sunday, Allen stood as the top scoring fantasy running back for Week 13. Technically, starting him didn't take a great amount of guts because we knew he'd be a high-volume runner. But to start him over guys like Todd Gurley and Frank Gore, now that's where the gusto came in. And for those of you who took the chance, Allen may have just won your week and earned you a spot in the fantasy playoffs.
