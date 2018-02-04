Around the NFL

Eagles D on strip sack: 'It was only a matter of time'

Published: Feb 04, 2018 at 04:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

MINNEAPOLIS -- During a wild Super Bowl Sunday characterized by a stunning display of offensive football, the Eagles' defense never doubted their big moment would come.

Philadelphia's storybook 41-33 win over the mighty Patriots came on a day in which New England's punter never stepped foot on the field.

No punts for the Patriots and just one sack for Philly's deep and vaunted defensive front seven. That lone takedown changed everything, though, as Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forced a Tom Brady fumble that bounced into the waiting arms of rookie pass rusher Derek Barnett with just over two minutes to play and the Eagles hanging on for dear life.

Philly waited 57-plus minutes for that game-changing play to arrive, but star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox never doubted that it would.

"We stuck together. Nobody panicked. During the whole game, nobody panicked," Cox said after the game. "We knew what we had to do to stop them. We knew that it was going to come down to a couple plays and we've been through that situation before and guys have stepped up and made plays."

Tonight it was Graham, with a feat that came as no surprise to Cox, who said: "Brandon Graham doing what Brandon Graham does. Making plays."

Veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins was emotional in the locker room after the win, addressing his teammates while clutching the Lombardi Trophy -- the club's first ever Lombardi Trophy after decades of ups and downs, stops and starts, and heartbreaking defeats.

"We knew in a two-minute situation that they most likely aren't going to run the ball," Jenkins previously told a clump of reporters, noting that he spent much of the second half "trying to calm everybody down [to go] back out there and make one more stop."

On finally getting to Brady, Jenkins said: "We knew it was only a matter of time."

Graham was still drinking it all in after the win, sitting at the podium answering one question after the next about the strip-sack while his little girl sat in his lap gleefully singing her version of "Fly, Eagles Fly."

"I'm just happy for the group because it's all about one-on-one matchups," Graham said. "Wherever I can get one-on-one, I feel like I'm going to win that. I'm just so thankful because we've got good coaches who put us in great positions. Our team today ... we just went out there, and whoever made the play ... when it happened to be me, you just make the play and get off the field. That's all we kept talking about. We had to go out there and make a stop and I'm just happy it happened when we needed it the most."

While the Eagles piled up a handful of hurries and got in Brady's grill, the game nearly came and went without either team recording a quarterback takedown. Philly's rough-and-tumble defense came through, however, at arguably the most critical time in franchise history.

"We knew that Tom Brady was going to try to take us out of the game, but we knew we were going to have an opportunity in there where he was going to have to hold the ball," Graham explained. "We just kept working and kept working, not getting frustrated and talking to each other, telling each other: 'Hey, we gotta keep coming. Don't get frustrated. We're going to make a play and we're going to win this thing."

On a day where both defenses waited all day to make a difference, Graham's heroism came just in time.

"We weren't pointing no fingers," Graham said of an Eagles team that remained unfazed by the fever-dream onslaught of yardage and points. "We just said, 'Hey, whoever makes the first stop, that's who's going to win the game.'"

For the world-champion Eagles, a prophetic rallying cry, indeed.

The Philadelphia Eagles have defeated the New England Patriots to become Super Bowl champions. Check out some of the best photos and moments from the game!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers GM Omar Khan on WR Diontae Johnson amid hold-in: 'We hope he is going to be a Steeler for a long time'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains present at team practices but not participating amid a stalemate on a contract extension. GM Omar Khan said Tuesday the team and Johnson's representatives have taken part in contract talks but divulged little else.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident

How big of a workload does Titans RB Derrick Henry expect as he enters 2022 healthy? How is Aidan Hutchinson progressing amid his first training camp? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith undergoes thumb surgery, not ruled out for season opener vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith is dealing with another injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith suffered a thumb injury in practice on Monday and underwent surgery today.

news

Franchise-tagged Orlando Brown hopes to 'finish my career' with Chiefs

While Orlando Brown and the Chiefs were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract this summer, the veteran left tackle says he still wants to end his career in Kansas City.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice

Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an injury on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Broncos wideout was carted off the practice field with an apparent leg injury.

news

Dolphins lose 2023 first-round draft pick, owner Stephen Ross suspended following independent investigation of integrity of the game violations

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick, while team owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17, following an investigation into whether the organization violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

news

Broncos add Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to new ownership group

The Broncos have officially added Formula One superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to the team's ownership group, the club announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 2

Cardinals WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Rams 'lessened' Matthew Stafford's workload while QB manages elbow issue

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that QB Matthew Safford is still dealing with discomfort in his throwing elbow and the team will scale back his workload.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay ready to turn page after 'disappointing' first season in New York

Entering his second season in New York, Giants WR Kenny Golladay hopes to move on from the substandard season he had last year under the new coaching staff in 2022.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start

Trevor Lawrence won't participate in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday when the NFL kicks off preseason action with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW