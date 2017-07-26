Eagles cut former first-round pick Marcus Smith

The move comes as no surprise, as Smith was due a $594,000 roster bonus on the third day of camp. With none of his $889,515 base salary guaranteed, the Eagles clear roughly $1.5 million off the cap by parting ways with their ill-fated first-round pick from 2014.
In terms of draft busts, Smith hovers close to fellow 2014 disappointments Justin Gilbert, Greg Robinson and maybe even Johnny Manziel -- although on a far less-dramatic level than the overhyped ex-Browns passer. By contrast, Smith was a ghost for much of his time in Philadelphia.
A 6-foot-3, 251-pound pass rusher out of Louisville, Smith managed just four sacks over spot appearances in 37 games after being brought aboard by the since-dispatched Chip Kelly regime.
Failing to show up for organized team activities this offseason, Smith plummeted down the depth chart, with the team at one stage labeling him as their seventh-string end.
Smith is a candidate to fall out of the league entirely. It's another reminder how the glitzy hype of draft night is deceptive. Too many players picked will go on to vastly disappoint their employers -- a feeling the Eagles know well.