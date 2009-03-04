Eagles consider signing veteran CB Springs to fill hole in secondary

"For that organization, this was a business deal, and it was not business for me," Dawkins said in a radio interview on 950 ESPN. "People think I wanted to get to free agency. I did not want to get to free agency. I've never gone to free agency. I've had times in the past where I could have collected big bucks on the open market, but I did not want to get there. So why would I want to get there all of a sudden now on my last contract? No, I wanted to be an Eagle."