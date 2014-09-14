Eagles-Colts may decide Week 2 fantasy matchups

Published: Sep 14, 2014 at 05:20 AM

Have you waited all weekend to deploy Andrew Luck on Monday night against the Eagles? Are you anxious to see what LeSean McCoy can do in Week 2 against the Colts? Well, your wait is almost over as we're gearing up for Monday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 2 matchup that's primed to be a high-scoring affair. And high-scoring means lots of fantasy points to go around. Each team is loaded with fantasy starters so make sure your lineups are set and let 'er rip! Oh, and don't forget to tweet @adamrank and @NFLFantasy for the Week 2 #MondayNightmare candidate. Last week, it was Larry Fitzgerald who took home the prize.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

