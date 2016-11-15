Eagles clamp down on Falcons' passing attack in win

Although ranked seventh in average passing yards allowed per game, the Eagles are given more defensive credit for their front seven than their secondary. But on Sunday against Atlanta, Schwartz called an early game that relied heavily on man coverage with a single-high safety, which flies in the face of criticism of the Eagles' defensive backs. It's as if Schwartz walked into the defensive meeting room during the week, threw the greatest of cheesesteaks on the table (was it from Pat's? Geno's? Jim's? Sonny's?) and offered it as reward, employing the "nobody believes in us" mantra and challenging his defensive backs to prove their worth. And prove, they did.