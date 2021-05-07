Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

Johnson began his time in Detroit with promise, rushing for 641 yards and three scores on 118 carries as a rookie, but his production fell significantly in his second season, going from averaging 5.4 yards per carry in 2018 to 3.6 in 2019. Johnson carried the ball just 52 times in 2020 as ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ emerged as Detroit's lead back, and after the Lions added Jamaal Williams via free agency, it became clear Johnson's time in Detroit was nearing its finish.