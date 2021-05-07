Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

Kerryon Johnson's unemployment didn't last long
The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the former second-round pick via waivers Friday, the team announced.
Johnson began his time in Detroit with promise, rushing for 641 yards and three scores on 118 carries as a rookie, but his production fell significantly in his second season, going from averaging 5.4 yards per carry in 2018 to 3.6 in 2019. Johnson carried the ball just 52 times in 2020 as D'Andre Swift emerged as Detroit's lead back, and after the Lions added Jamaal Williams via free agency, it became clear Johnson's time in Detroit was nearing its finish.
Johnson joins an Eagles backfield that has missed a power back element since the Jordan Howard and Jay Ajayi experiments proved fruitless. As a waiver claim, he's a low-risk and potentially high upside as a complement to Miles Sanders. Both will run behind a line that will include Pro Bowlers in Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, as well as rookie and favorite of NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, interior lineman Landon Dickerson, among others.
A larger workload might await Johnson. If anything, he's likely in a better playing time situation than he would've been in Detroit.
Tune in to the 2021 NFL Schedule release at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.