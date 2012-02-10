Eagles CB Samuel says 'of course' he wants to be back in Philly

Published: Feb 10, 2012 at 10:42 AM

Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel wants to continue playing in Philadelphia, but said Friday he hasn't received a clear indication he's in the team's plans for next season.

Samuel's future, along with the team's intentions for pending free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson, are two of the biggest offseason questions facing the Eagles.

Jackson said "of course" when asked by The Philadelphia Inquirer if he wants to return to the Eagles, but couldn't elaborate on his future with the team.

"I just take it day to day, see what the future holds," Samuel said.

It's shaping up to be another offseason full of uncertainty for Samuel, who the Eagles tried to trade last offseason. The Eagles were open about their stance, with team president Joe Banner telling NFL.com they were engaged in conversation with teams interested in acquiring a cornerback following the Eagles' trade for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and the signing of free agent Nnamdi Asomugha.

Samuel's contract likely plays a factor in the Eagles' decision. The three-time All-Pro selection is set to make $8.4 million in base salary next season with a salary cap hit of $9.5 million, according to NFL.com research.

Samuel told the paper he has yet to speak to new secondary coach Todd Bowles, who was hired just last week. Bowles, speaking to the team's official website Thursday, suggested Samuel was in the team's plans.

"The guy's done it for a long time," Bowles said of Samuel. "He's got the statistics to prove it. He's a ballhawk. That's what he does. He can see the game very well from all angles. He needs to mix it up a little bit. We'll go over that as we get into things more."

Samuel is fourth among all active players with 45 career interceptions and is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

