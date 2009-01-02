Eagles CB Samuel listed as questionable after missing practice

Published: Jan 02, 2009 at 09:05 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- EaglesPro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel was held out of practice Friday with a hip injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Wild-Card Game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Samuel strained his hip in Thursday's practice. Eagles coach Andy Reid said Friday that he believes Samuel will be OK.

Samuel made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Eagles. He's tied for the NFL's career lead for playoff interceptions returned for a touchdown with three.

