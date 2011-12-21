Eagles CB Samuel held out of practice with hamstring injury

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 07:44 AM

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel was listed as a spectator when the team released its injury report Wednesday.

LeSean McCoy

Samuel, who sat out the team's first practice of the week, left last Sunday's win over the New York Giants with a hamstring injury and didn't return. Eagles coach Andy Reid said Monday the injury didn't appear serious and indicated the three-time All-Pro would play against the Dallas Cowboys.

Two players who didn't play against the Giants -- defensive end Darryl Tapp (broken ribs) and defensive tackle Trevor Laws (knee) -- both returned to practice. Laws and defensive end Cullen Jenkins (groin) were limited.

Quarterback Michael Vick (ribs), Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hamstring, shoulder), right tackle Todd Herremans (ankle) and running back Ronnie Brown (hamstring) were listed as full participants.

Running back Felix Jones was among five players who didn't practice for the Cowboys.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) active vs. Bills

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for the Giants' Sunday night clash with the host Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a high ankle sprain.
news

Mistake-prone 49ers get wake-up call in 'grimy' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of their season on Sunday. The manner in which they fell offers lessons for one of the NFL's top teams and a potential wake-up call, Senior National Columnist Judy Battista writes.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital for back injury suffered in win over Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was transported to a hospital after suffering a back injury during Sunday's 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.
news

Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury in 49ers' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game on Sunday. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey exited their 19-17 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in the second half with an oblique injury and did not return.