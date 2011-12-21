Eagles CB Samuel held out of practice with hamstring injury

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel was listed as a spectator when the team released its injury report Wednesday.
Samuel, who sat out the team's first practice of the week, left last Sunday's win over the New York Giants with a hamstring injury and didn't return. Eagles coach Andy Reid said Monday the injury didn't appear serious and indicated the three-time All-Pro would play against the Dallas Cowboys.
Two players who didn't play against the Giants -- defensive end Darryl Tapp (broken ribs) and defensive tackle Trevor Laws (knee) -- both returned to practice. Laws and defensive end Cullen Jenkins (groin) were limited.
Quarterback Michael Vick (ribs), Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hamstring, shoulder), right tackle Todd Herremans (ankle) and running back Ronnie Brown (hamstring) were listed as full participants.