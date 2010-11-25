Eagles CB Samuel can't practice on knee; DE Parker also sits

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel missed a second consecutive day of practice Thursday after spraining his knee during last weekend's victory over the New York Giants.
Joselio Hanson was expected to take Samuel's reps in practice. However, Reid said Samuel "wants to play in the game" this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Defensive coordinator Sean McDermott said Samuel is "day to day," according to the team's official website, and Reid would have a better idea of the cornerback's status Friday.
"You're talking about a lot of production there. When they're throwing the ball around, he's nice to have on the field obviously," McDermott said, according to the team's site. "He's a great player, one of the best corners in the league, if not the best.
"With that said, we have a lot of confidence in Hanson and what he can do as well," he added.
The NFL fined Samuel $40,000 on Wednesday for hitting Giants wide receiver Derek Hagan in the head and neck area during last Sunday's game. It was Samuel's second infraction for unnecessary roughness this season.
Samuel said a change of tactics was in order because of the league's fine.
"They don't pay me to tackle," Samuel jokingly said. "Now they're charging me to tackle."
Reid believed that Samuel shouldn't have been fined.
"He's making plays on the ball, and at the same time, he's playing physical, and it's unfortunate that whole thing happened on Sunday where he was flagged because I really think that was a pretty good hit right there," Reid said.
Eagles defensive end Juqua Parker (hip flexor) also has sat out the last two days of practice. He was hindered by the hip injury before last Sunday's game.
Brandon Graham, a first-round pick in last April's draft, assumed most of the snaps at left defensive end against the Giants and forced the fumble that Samuel recovered.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.