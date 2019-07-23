Around the NFL

Eagles CB Ronald Darby (ACL) to start camp on PUP list

Published: Jul 23, 2019 at 08:26 AM

A pair of young cornerbacks received positive injury news on Tuesday.

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but being active Week 1 is still "a legit possibility," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Darby suffered a torn ACL in November and was limited to just nine games. He played only eight games in 2017 due to injuries, but played a key role in the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

The 2015 second-rounder signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract to remain with the Eagles in March and will be a free agent again after this season.

Here are other injures we're monitoring around the league Tuesday:

  1. Rapoport added that Packers corner Kevin King (shoulder) will be active and healthy to begin training camp. King, a 2017 second-round pick, has been limited to just 15 total games in his first two seasons due to multiple injuries.
  1. Jaguars starting left tackle Cam Robinson is expected to begin training camp on the PUP list, per Rapoport. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2018 season and missed the rest of the year. The team confirmed the move and also placed running back Ryquell Armstead and wide receiver Marqise Lee on the list.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) reported to training camp early to get work in and will not start on the PUP list, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
  1. The New Orleans Saints placed defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on the PUP list. Rankins suffered a torn Achilles in the Saints' Divisional Round win over the Eagles in January.
  1. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November, will not be placed on the PUP list when training camp opens later this week, a team official told NFL Network's Steve Wyche. He is good to go, although his workload will be tempered during the early stages of camp.
