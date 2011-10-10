Eagles-Cardinals trade has yet to yield results for either team

Rodgers-Cromartie has one start, two passes defensed and no interceptions. The Eagles' secondary has been a disaster. They are allowing an average of 7.6 yards after the catch, according to STATS, Inc, third worst in the NFL. That speaks to the tackling and fundamental issues. They are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 64 percent of their passes, with 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions. It all adds up for a staggering 104.3 passer rating -- third worst in the NFL, putting them with the Colts, Broncos and Dolphins, not the kind of company they had in mind when reworking the back end in the offseason.