Eagles, Cardinals swap rookie draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded fullback Charles Scott to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Jorrick Calvin in a swap of rookie draft picks.
Calvin was selected one pick behind Scott in the sixth round. Calvin played one season at Troy but was academically ineligible last year. He had two interceptions and 76 tackles in 12 starts in 2008. Calvin also returned kickoffs and punts.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told the team's official website that Calvin has been on Philadelphia's radar for some time.
"Jorrick Calvin is a physical corner with return ability, a guy that we've had our eye on here in the draft and through the preseason," Roseman said.
Scott was a running back at Louisiana State, but was moved to fullback in Philadelphia. He had one carry in three preseason games.
The Associated Press contributed to this report