Eagles, Cardinals swap rookie draft picks

Published: Aug 30, 2010 at 09:46 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded fullback Charles Scott to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Jorrick Calvin in a swap of rookie draft picks.

Calvin was selected one pick behind Scott in the sixth round. Calvin played one season at Troy but was academically ineligible last year. He had two interceptions and 76 tackles in 12 starts in 2008. Calvin also returned kickoffs and punts.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told the team's official website that Calvin has been on Philadelphia's radar for some time.

"Jorrick Calvin is a physical corner with return ability, a guy that we've had our eye on here in the draft and through the preseason," Roseman said.

Scott was a running back at Louisiana State, but was moved to fullback in Philadelphia. He had one carry in three preseason games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 11

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. 
news

Mike Tomlin heads top 5 candidates in Coach of the Year race; Sam Howell's viability as a franchise QB

Coach of the Year is emerging as one of the more compelling award races in the 2023 NFL season. So, who are the top five candidates? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking. Plus, an examination of Sam Howell's viability as a true franchise quarterback.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.