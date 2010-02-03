 Skip to main content
Advertising

Eagles bring in former Bills coach Jauron to tutor defensive backs

Published: Feb 03, 2010 at 05:00 AM

Dick Jauron returned to the NFL on Wednesday, when the Philadelphia Eagles hired him to be their senior assistant/defensive backs coach.

"Long before he became a defensive coordinator and head coach in this league, Dick Jauron was considered to be one of, if not the best defensive backs coaches in the game," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a statement issued by the team. "We welcome his experience and knowledge of the game and look forward to adding him to our defensive coaching staff."

Reid worked with Jauron on Mike Holmgren's Green Bay Packers staff in the early 1990s.

Jauron replaces Brian Stewart, who left Philadelphia after one season to become defensive coordinator at the University of Houston.

"I was flattered when Andy called, and I just couldn't resist taking it," Jauron said. "The job is a position I love, working in the secondary."

Jauron was fired as the Buffalo Bills' coach in November after a 3-6 start. He was 24-33 in three-plus seasons with the Bills.

Jauron was 35-46 as the Chicago Bears' coach from 1999 to 2003 and 1-4 as the Detroit Lions' interim coach in 2005.

Jauron, 59, gives the Eagles a veteran coaching presence on the defensive side. Longtime coordinator Jim Johnson passed away last July, and 35-year-old Sean McDermott took his spot.

McDermott had success with a patchwork unit that was ravaged by injuries, but the Eagles struggled defensively in consecutive losses to the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, including a wild-card playoff game, to end the season.

"First and foremost, Dick Jauron is a person with tremendous integrity, and his football background speaks for itself," McDermott said in the team-issued statement. "I'm excited about his addition to the team and look forward to utilizing his experiences in the way of adding value to our defensive staff."

Jauron said he met with Reid and McDermott for six to eight hours to discuss football issues.

"I love the defensive scheme," Jauron said. "It's been so successful. I'm excited to work in it and learn more about it."

Jauron becomes the fourth person to coach the Eagles' defensive backs in less than a year. After McDermott was promoted, Otis Smith temporarily replaced him until Stewart was hired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan didn't feel need to discuss new OT rules with players in lead-up to Super Bowl

Two days after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still facing questions on his decision to receive the ball first in overtime given the new postseason rules, as well as his players being unclear on the rules.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on game-winning TD: 'I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl'

Mecole Hardman put a close to everyone's season when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII, propelling his Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers -- and he doesn't even fully recall it after blacking out.
news

Big-picture takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs are a dynasty, Kyle Shanahan isn't stupid and more

Are the Kansas City Chiefs officially a dynasty? Is Andy Reid on the Coaching Mount Rushmore? Was Kyle Shanahan's overtime decision inexplicable? In the wake of a thrilling Super Bowl, Adam Schein provides nine big-picture takeaways.
news

Niners DL Arik Armstead says he played through postseason with torn meniscus, will undergo surgery

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead played through a knee injury during the postseason that he said Tuesday will require offseason surgery.