Eagles bring in former Bills coach Jauron to tutor defensive backs

Dick Jauron returned to the NFL on Wednesday, when the Philadelphia Eagles hired him to be their senior assistant/defensive backs coach.
"Long before he became a defensive coordinator and head coach in this league, Dick Jauron was considered to be one of, if not the best defensive backs coaches in the game," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a statement issued by the team. "We welcome his experience and knowledge of the game and look forward to adding him to our defensive coaching staff."
Jauron replaces Brian Stewart, who left Philadelphia after one season to become defensive coordinator at the University of Houston.
"I was flattered when Andy called, and I just couldn't resist taking it," Jauron said. "The job is a position I love, working in the secondary."
Jauron was fired as the Buffalo Bills' coach in November after a 3-6 start. He was 24-33 in three-plus seasons with the Bills.
Jauron was 35-46 as the Chicago Bears' coach from 1999 to 2003 and 1-4 as the Detroit Lions' interim coach in 2005.
Jauron, 59, gives the Eagles a veteran coaching presence on the defensive side. Longtime coordinator Jim Johnson passed away last July, and 35-year-old Sean McDermott took his spot.
McDermott had success with a patchwork unit that was ravaged by injuries, but the Eagles struggled defensively in consecutive losses to the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, including a wild-card playoff game, to end the season.
"First and foremost, Dick Jauron is a person with tremendous integrity, and his football background speaks for itself," McDermott said in the team-issued statement. "I'm excited about his addition to the team and look forward to utilizing his experiences in the way of adding value to our defensive staff."
Jauron said he met with Reid and McDermott for six to eight hours to discuss football issues.
"I love the defensive scheme," Jauron said. "It's been so successful. I'm excited to work in it and learn more about it."
Jauron becomes the fourth person to coach the Eagles' defensive backs in less than a year. After McDermott was promoted, Otis Smith temporarily replaced him until Stewart was hired.
