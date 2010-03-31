Eagles bring back veteran LB Gaither on one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA -- Restricted free-agent linebacker Omar Gaither has signed a one-year tender offer to return to the Eagles, the team announced Wednesday.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Gaither, 26, started the first three games of last season at middle linebacker, but he was benched in favor of Jeremiah Trotter in Week 5. Gaither suffered a season-ending foot injury the next week during a game against the Oakland Raiders.
Gaither recorded 38 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. The former fifth-round draft pick has started 34 games at middle and outside linebacker since joining the Eagles in 2006.
