Eagles 'blindsided' by Sam Bradford's trade request

Published: Apr 25, 2016 at 05:12 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Sam Bradford wants out of Philadelphia, and he wants everyone to know about it.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Bradford will skip the rest of the Eagles' offseason training program in an effort to get traded. The request to be traded "blindsided" the Eagles, according to Rapoport. The team still views Bradford as their starter.

ESPN first reported the story.

Bradford re-signed with the Eagles in March, but the team looks dramatically different than it did when that occurred. Philadelphia signed Chase Daniel to an expensive contract to back up Bradford and then traded a phalanx of draft picks to move up to the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, where they will presumably take Carson Wentz.

Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman reaffirmed his support for Bradford in a Monday interview with CSN Philly.

"I want to reiterate our support for Sam Bradford," Roseman said. "He is our starting quarterback.

"These workouts are voluntary. We look forward to seeing Sam again in the near future."

However, Bradford's agent, Tom Condon, said the quarterback is eager "go some place and know he's the man."

We'd be surprised if Bradford winds up being dealt, but this offseason has taught us to never say never. He was given an $11 million signing bonus to sign with Eagles in February, which would make Bradford particularly painful to move. The Eagles essentially will have spent all that money for nothing.

On the flip side, Bradford is only due $7 million in base salary. He's essentially established as a replacement-level starting quarterback and that could have plenty of value for teams like the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles must have considered what Bradford's reaction would be to trading up for a quarterback, although they clearly have been taken aback by Bradford's reaction to the move. It's one thing to have a defensive player or a wide receiver holding out of the offseason. It's quite another to have your presumptive starting quarterback trying to get out of town.

"I think as a competitor emotions come into play," Roseman said. "Thats what makes these guys great players"

In short: This messy situation is only getting started for the Eagles.

