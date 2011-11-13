Eagles bench Jackson vs. Cardinals for missing team meeting

The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was inactive and banished from Lincoln Financial Field for the Philadelphia Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday because he missed a team meeting the previous day.
It wasn't the first time Jackson has been late or missed a meeting, one person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, calling this the "final straw." But Jackson has told teammates it wasn't a premeditated move, rather his alarm didn't go off, a team source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
"I'm not happy about it," Reid said.
Added running back LeSean McCoy: "It's something he has to live with. I think he knows he's wrong for it and he's sorry."
Jackson has 29 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns this season. Jason Avant replaced Jackson in Philadelphia's starting lineup.
Without Jackson, the Eagles (3-6) struggled against one of the NFL's lowest-rated pass defenses. Michael Vick threw for just 128 yards with two interceptions.
"Sometimes you have situations where you have to just live and learn," Vick said about Jackson. "We have to just figure out ways to make it right. I think DeSean will do that. I think Coach will. We'll move forward. We won't focus on that. That has nothing to do with the outcome of this game."
Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract and held out for 11 days during training camp. He hasn't publicly complained about failing to receive a new deal. The deadline for teams to give players contract extensions and have money count toward this year's salary cap already has passed.
Jackson had 110 catches for 2,223 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver the past two years and already owns the franchise record with four punt returns for scores.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.