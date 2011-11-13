Eagles bench Jackson vs. Cardinals for missing team meeting

Published: Nov 13, 2011 at 09:14 AM

DeSean Jackson isn't helping his contract cause.

The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was inactive and banished from Lincoln Financial Field for the Philadelphia Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday because he missed a team meeting the previous day.

"I thought it was the right thing to do," Eagles coach Andy Reid said after the game. "I think it's out there now that he missed a meeting. He needs to step back and make sure that doesn't happen again."

It wasn't the first time Jackson has been late or missed a meeting, one person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, calling this the "final straw." But Jackson has told teammates it wasn't a premeditated move, rather his alarm didn't go off, a team source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

"I'm not happy about it," Reid said.

Added running back LeSean McCoy: "It's something he has to live with. I think he knows he's wrong for it and he's sorry."

Jackson has 29 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns this season. Jason Avant replaced Jackson in Philadelphia's starting lineup.

Without Jackson, the Eagles (3-6) struggled against one of the NFL's lowest-rated pass defenses. Michael Vick threw for just 128 yards with two interceptions.

"Sometimes you have situations where you have to just live and learn," Vick said about Jackson. "We have to just figure out ways to make it right. I think DeSean will do that. I think Coach will. We'll move forward. We won't focus on that. That has nothing to do with the outcome of this game."

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract and held out for 11 days during training camp. He hasn't publicly complained about failing to receive a new deal. The deadline for teams to give players contract extensions and have money count toward this year's salary cap already has passed.

Jackson had 110 catches for 2,223 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver the past two years and already owns the franchise record with four punt returns for scores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi suspended one game for roles in postgame fight

Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game without pay for their roles in a postgame skirmish after Los Angeles' 51-14 win over Denver at SoFi Stadium.

news

Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start to first season in Denver

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) cleared by doctors, to start Sunday vs. Seahawks

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been cleared by team doctors and will return to the starting lineup this Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones could face fine for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple

A controversial play has placed Mac Jones in the focus of the NFL. The Patriots QB will be evaluated by the league for a possible fine for his low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE