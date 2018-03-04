Around the NFL

Eagles attempting to restructure Vinny Curry's deal

Published: Mar 04, 2018 at 10:10 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles are fighting with the salary cap, but there's still hope Vinny Curry won't be a numbers casualty.

Due to make $9 million this season, Curry's departure would save the Eagles $5 million on their 2018 cap. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the hope in Philly is it doesn't get that far.

Rapoport reported Saturday that the Eagles are currently in negotiations to try to keep Curry at a different salary. If a new deal can't be reached, Rapoport reported Curry could be traded or released.

The Eagles' 2012 second-rounder, Curry has been a productive player for Philadelphia for the past six seasons, notching 22 sacks and five forced fumbles. The emergence of 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett, though, has made Curry somewhat expendable for the Eagles, who currently sit around $10 million over the cap, per Over the Cap.

