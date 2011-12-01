Eagles' Asomugha knocked from game with head/neck injury

Published: Dec 01, 2011 at 01:09 PM

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha left Thursday night's 31-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after he was hurt on a pass intended for Seattle receiver Mike Williams.

Asomugha was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for head and neck injuries in the second quarter and did not return.

Asomugha appeared to hit the back of his head on Williams' knee, then hit the ground very hard. He was motionless on the field for a few moments before getting up and walking off under his own power.

After the game, Eagles coach Andy Reid said Asomugha suffered a stinger/concussion.

Backup Philadelphia safety Colt Anderson injured his left knee covering a punt and also did not return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders; WR signing 5-year, $141.25M deal

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is being traded from the Packers to the Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, potentially more picks and a player, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Adams will also get a new five-year, $141.25 million contract. 
news

Eagles release veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in cost-saving move

Defensive lineman ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles following a decade with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Rams signing WR Allen Robinson to three-year, $46.5M deal

﻿Allen Robinson﻿, the top receiver available in free agency, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW