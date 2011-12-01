Eagles' Asomugha knocked from game with head/neck injury

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha left Thursday night's 31-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after he was hurt on a pass intended for Seattle receiver Mike Williams.
Asomugha was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for head and neck injuries in the second quarter and did not return.
Asomugha appeared to hit the back of his head on Williams' knee, then hit the ground very hard. He was motionless on the field for a few moments before getting up and walking off under his own power.
Backup Philadelphia safety Colt Anderson injured his left knee covering a punt and also did not return.
