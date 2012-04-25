Eagles' Asante Samuel close to joining Atlanta Falcons

Published: Apr 25, 2012 at 01:11 AM

The Atlanta Falcons are finalizing contract details in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Asante Samuel, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Wednesday.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks the trade will be completed Wednesday, sources told La Canfora. Samuel is reworking the final two years of the existing contract -- which were not guaranteed in the first place -- and is preparing to sign the new deal Wednesday, which would consummate the trade. Samuel is set to make $21.5 million over the next two seasons, and he would count for more than $8 million against the salary cap.

Samuel's new contract would not add any additional terms to his deal, sources told La Canfora.

A source close to the situation told NFL Network's Albert Breer that the Falcons were close to acquiring Samuel from the Eagles for a late-round pick.

The Falconsemerged as one of the team's interested in Samuel on Tuesday, a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi, and quarterback Matt Ryan spoke glowingly of the cornerback.

"As far as Asante Samuel, I can only speak for having played against him a number of times and I know that's he's been extremely difficult to play against and has done a great job against us when we've played him in the past," Ryan said.

Samuel, 31, had three interceptions for the Eagles last season. He has made four Pro Bowls in his nine-year career, and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2007.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

