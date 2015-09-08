Eagles' Andrew Gardner signs 3-year, $4.7M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have identified their new starters at guard, replacing departing veterans Evan Mathis and Todd Herremans.
Having claimed the starting job opposite veteran Allen Barbre, right guard Andrew Gardner was awarded with a new contract on Tuesday.
A sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in 2009, Gardner has tantalized several coaching staffs only to suffer ill-timed injuries.
He started eight games last season, seeing time at both tackle spots as well as guard.
The new contract suggests the Eagles are pleased with what they saw from the journeyman in August. Now that he's a starter, Gardner will collect more upfront money commensurate with his promotion.
As new starters, Gardner and Barbre will enter the season under the spotlight for an offensive line that is intent on re-establishing a dominant ground attack in 2015.