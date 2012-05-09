Eagles agree to terms with picks Curry, Kelly, McNutt

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have agreed to terms on contracts with three of their draft picks: second-rounder defensive end Vinny Curry, fifth-rounder offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and sixth-rounder wide receiver Marvin McNutt.
The deals were all for four years because each player was selected outside of the first round.
On Tuesday, second-rounder linebacker Mychael Kendricks became the first Eagles pick to sign with the team.