Eagles agree to terms on five-year deal with OT Bell

Published: Apr 04, 2012 at 04:48 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles and offensive tackle Demetress Bell have agreed to terms on a five-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Debate: The worst NFL uniform is ...

The NFL is abuzz about the new Nike uniforms, though there weren't many big changes. Which team needs a makeover? More ...

"Demetress was one of the top free-agent offensive linemen available this year, and we are happy to be able to add him to our squad," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a statement released by the team. "We had a chance to meet him over the weekend and study him extensively on tape, and we came away quite impressed with what we saw and heard. He's a great athlete."

Bell, who has spent all of his three-year NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, visited the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers before deciding to play in Philadelphia.

The Eagles needed offensive line help after recently losing five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to an Achilles injury. Peters had surgery Tuesday and could miss the entire 2012 season.

The announcement of Bell's deal came one day after a the Green Bay Press-Gazette report that Bell would meet with the Packers this week. However, on Wednesday, Bell contested the notion on his Twitter account, via ProFootballTalk.com, apparently because he was about to agree with the Eagles.

"No I'm done visiting," Bell wrote. "Where is this coming from?"

In the news release announcing the move, the Eagles said Bell's first name is properly spelled "Demetress," not "Demetrius," as it had been previously spelled.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why the 49ers SHOULD utilize a two-quarterback system; Jameis Winston's potential on the Saints

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers should move forward with a radical idea. Plus, Jameis Winston's potential as the Saints' new QB1, an emerging quarterback factory in college football and much more.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Dak Prescott is ready to go after an ankle injury last season and a shoulder ailment this summer, proclaiming that he's "definitely ready" and "excited" for the season opener against the Buccaneers. 
news

'NFL UP' Sweepstakes Official Rules

Fans can enter the "NFL UP" Sweepstakes by following the Instagram account (@NFLUP), liking the promotional post and tagging three friends in the promotional post during the promotion period.
news

2021 NFL season preview: Fifty-six things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVI

With the 2021 NFL campaign about to kick off, Judy Battista identifies 56 things to watch en route to Super Bowl LVI. What can we expect from the first 17-game regular season? Which showdowns will be must-see TV?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW