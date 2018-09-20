Around the NFL

Eagles admit they need to utilize Dallas Goedert more

Published: Sep 20, 2018 at 02:42 AM
Kevin Patra

With the Philadelphia Eagles dealing with a banged-up wide receiver corps, you'd think a pass catching second-round tight end would be more involved. Through two weeks, you'd be wrong.

Dallas Goedert, the No. 49 overall pick, has played just 32 total offensive snaps through two weeks, per Next Gen Stats. During Sunday's loss in Tampa Bay, the rookie played zero fourth-quarter snaps on offense despite the Eagles being in comeback-mode.

Heading into the Week 3 tilt versus the Indianapolis Colts, Philly coaches admitted they need to get Goedert more involved.

"We have a talented player in Dallas, and we need to find more ways to get him involved," offensive coordinator Mike Groh said earlier this week, via the team's official website. "We need to get him involved more. We had some extenuating circumstances the other day, for a variety of reasons. He just wasn't in there in the spots where we were getting the ball to. We're going to continue to try to monitor that and make sure that he is going to help us win games here."

When Mike Wallace went down versus Tampa, the Eagles surprisingly turned to backup tight end Josh Perkins. Coach Doug Pederson explained after the loss that the team believed that as a former wide receiver, Perkins could better fill the hole.

With Carson Wentz's return, the Eagles could look to more two-tight-end sets, with Goedert playing alongside Zach Ertz.

The rookie said he'll be ready whenever his number called.

"Whether they put me in or not, I'm going to be ready," Goedert said. "I prepare all week to play. I want to be out there, but the coach has the team's best interests in mind."

With the injuries at receiver -- Wallace and Mack Hollins on injured reserve, Alshon Jeffery still dealing with a shoulder injury -- it would be a surprise if the Eagles didn't utilize Goedert more moving forward, especially in the red zone. The coaching staff admitted as much this week.

