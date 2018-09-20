Eagles admit they need to utilize Dallas Goedert more

"We have a talented player in Dallas, and we need to find more ways to get him involved," offensive coordinator Mike Groh said earlier this week, via the team's official website. "We need to get him involved more. We had some extenuating circumstances the other day, for a variety of reasons. He just wasn't in there in the spots where we were getting the ball to. We're going to continue to try to monitor that and make sure that he is going to help us win games here."