Around the NFL

Eagles add to pass-rushing riches, draft Josh Sweat

Published: Apr 28, 2018 at 06:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Philadelphia took a chance on a player with an injury history.

The Eagles selected Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While in college, the 6-foot-4, 251-pound Sweat endured surgery to his left knee, raising some concern during the pre-draft process.

But Sweat checked out medically at the NFL Scouting Combine, posting a 4.53 time in the 40-yard dash.

The Eagles apparently are comfortable with Sweat's health, and now add a disruptive player off the edge to the defensive rotation.

Sweat has the versatility to line up as a defensive end in a 4-3 base defense or outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

The 21-year-old Sweat declared for the draft after his junior season. He finished his collegiate career with 138 tackles (77 solo) -- including 29 tackles for a loss -- 14.5 sacks, six passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt had Sweat ranked as the 69th best player in the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LB Von Miller one of nine Rams added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker Von Miller was one of nine Los Angeles Rams players added the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday night, the team announced. Los Angeles currently has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Week 15 Thursday night inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) active vs. Chiefs on Thursday night

Running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is active for the Chargers' first-place showdown with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
news

Browns QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Case Keenum, who was on track to start in place of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ for Saturday's game against the Raiders, has instead joined his fellow QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, Mike Garafolo reports. That leaves ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ as the only QB left on Cleveland's active roster. 
news

Jaguars move forward with focus on Texans following firing of Urban Meyer

Less than a full day removed from the firing of head coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have their sights set on moving forward.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott denies he's in a slump, 'but I'm definitely not up to my standards'

Whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is in a slump has been a sore subject this week in Dallas. Jerry Jones didn't want to use the S-word himself, but admitted it was an appropriate description of his quarterback's recent play. Mike McCarthy disagreed with the notion that the Pro Bowler is slumping. Prescott concurred with his coach.
news

Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back ﻿Alex Collins﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday versus the Packers be the first? Ravens OC Greg Roman said that might be a game-day decision.
news

Bears OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, special teams coach Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocol 

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coach Chris Tabor are in the team's COVID-19 protocol.
news

Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady, which is set to launch in January.
news

Dolphins voluntarily entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols, placing WR Jaylen Waddle on list

As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affects the NFL with surprising swiftness, one NFL team is taking extra precaution. The Dolphins are voluntarily moving to enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
news

Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff

An intraconference battle between two division leaders has been flexed to the afternoon slate in Week 17. The NFL announced Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 2 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will remain on FOX.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW