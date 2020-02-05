Around the NFL

Eagles add ex-Broncos OC Rich Scangarello as assistant

Published: Feb 05, 2020 at 04:25 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is getting a new role in Philadelphia and Eagles quarterback coach Press Taylor is getting a new title in Philly, as well.

Scangarello, the Broncos' OC this past season, is joining the Eagles offensive staff as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced Thursday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that head coach Doug Pederson is expected to retain play-calling duties despite the addition of Scangarello.

Taylor will add passing game coordinator to his title.

The Eagles announced other additions or alterations to their staff on Thursday: run game coordinator/defensive line coach Matt Burke, defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, pass game analyst Andrew Breiner, assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach T.J. Paganetti and assistant coordinator/defense Dino Vasso.

Scangarello's addition, in particular, all adds up to more resources for the development of franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

Scangarello, though he lasted just one season with the Broncos, did an admirable job aiding in the maturation of rookie Drew Lock toward the end of the season.

Prior to his time in Denver, Scangarello was with the 49ers for two seasons and before that worked with Matt Ryan and the Falcons in 2015 with an offensive quality control tag.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaire Alexander, Packers resume negotiations on contract extension

As the Packers await ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' decision, they're making sure one of their top defensive stars, Jaire Alexander, will stay in Green Bay for years to come.
news

Lamar Jackson outlines goals as talks with Ravens continue: 'Being a billionaire and being a champion'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, still just 25 years old, says he has room or improvement as opponents start to get a grip on his game. He also has an eye on a Lombardi and a new deal.
news

Cardinals not expected to use franchise tag on OLB Chandler Jones

The Cardinals don't plan to tag Chandler Jones. Whether his days in Arizona are done remains to be seen. Ian Rapoport reports that the club is not expected to use its franchise tag on the four-time Pro Bowler. 
news

Von Miller, Rams mutually interested in 2022 return

Von Miller closed out the season proving there's still good tread on his tires. There's a real chance his football ride will continue in Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport reports that there is mutual interest in Miller returning to the Rams.
news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

Head coach Dennis Allen 'still one voice' for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators

Though Dennis Allen has moved up to head coach and Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson were named co-defensive coordinators, Allen will call defensive plays and insists "there's really still one voice and that's mine."
news

Nick Sirianni remains 'confident that Jalen (Hurts) is the guy' for Eagles at QB

Following a subpar showing in the Eagles' playoff loss, Jalen Hurts was backed by head coach Nick Sirianni, who remains "really confident that Jalen is the guy" who can get Philadelphia back to the postseason.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet.

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the Packers and is going back and forth on what he wants, NFL Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW