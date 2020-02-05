Eagles add ex-Broncos OC Rich Scangarello as assistant

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that head coach Doug Pederson is expected to retain play-calling duties despite the addition of Scangarello.
Taylor will add passing game coordinator to his title.
The Eagles announced other additions or alterations to their staff on Thursday: run game coordinator/defensive line coach Matt Burke, defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, pass game analyst Andrew Breiner, assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach T.J. Paganetti and assistant coordinator/defense Dino Vasso.
Scangarello's addition, in particular, all adds up to more resources for the development of franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.