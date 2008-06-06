Eagles add depth at running back, trade for Lawton

Published: Jun 06, 2008 at 06:40 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts reserve running back Luke Lawton was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2009 draft choice.

Luke Lawton, FB
Philadelphia Eagles

Career rushing statistics:
Att: 5

Yards: 13

Avg: 2.6

TD: 0

Lawton played in 11 games last season at running back and special teams. He had five rushes for 13 yards and four receptions for 29 yards, including a one-yard scoring reception against Jacksonville on Dec. 2 for his lone career touchdown.

Lawton spent part of the 2006 season on the Colts' practice squad. He played for the New York Jets in 2005.

The Colts have shored up the running back position this offseason, making Lawton expendable.

They drafted Mike Hart from Michigan and got Dominic Rhodes back on the squad. Rhodes spent a season in Oakland after playing his first six NFL seasons with the Colts, culminating in a 113-yard rushing performance in Indianapolis' Super Bowl victory over Chicago.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

