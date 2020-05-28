EA, NFL, NFLPA announce multi-year global partnership

Today, Electronic Arts, the National Football League and NFL Players Association announced a multi-year renewal to their partnership, marking the biggest and widest-reaching interactive entertainment agreement in NFL history. Under the partnership, the EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL franchise will continue as the exclusive and authentic football simulation game, and EA SPORTS, the NFL and NFLPA will also create games in new genres, expanded esports programs, and additional entertainment experiences for fans across more platforms.

The agreement comes at a time when the world is playing and watching more Madden NFL than ever before as NFL fandom worldwide continues to grow. Madden NFL 20 was the most successful game in franchise history, with unique players growing by 30 percent year over year, monthly average players reaching an all-time high, and more than 330 million hours of the game played life-to-date. In just the month of April alone, player levels have nearly doubled from last year, and great community and celebrity-athlete competitions broadcast throughout the month led to the equivalent of 2,600 NFL seasons of Madden NFL 20 content watched by viewers around the world. Madden NFL esports had its biggest year yet, with broadcasts on ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 bringing Madden competitive programming to tens of millions of fans.

"Building on the most successful year ever for Madden NFL, this is a powerful time for EA SPORTS to come together with the NFL and NFLPA in this new wide-reaching partnership," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to entertain more players through new Madden NFL experiences, games in new genres and on new platforms, esports, and new innovations that will grow the love of NFL for fans around the world."

"EA has been a trusted partner for more than thirty years and they continue to bring innovation, authenticity and creativity to everything they do and we are certainly a great example of that as evidenced by the huge success of Madden NFL 20," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The expansion of this partnership is not only about the continued success of the Madden NFL franchise but also the creation of new avenues for our fans to connect with the sport they love."

"EA SPORTS and Madden NFL are such pivotal points of connection for NFL players, the sport and its fans," said DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the NFLPA. "We have a shared vision to expand the fanbase of football through interactivity, and we're thrilled to continue our strong partnership with EA SPORTS to bring this to life in more ways than ever."

EA SPORTS, the NFL and NFLPA will also partner on innovative new experiences and more ways for fans around the world to connect with the excitement of NFL football. This will include games in new genres with more forms of play and self-expression, available on more platforms, including expanded offerings for mobile players. Esports will also continue to grow, with increased competitive programs and broadcast content to reach and entertain more fans. This partnership will also focus on design, visualization and development innovations to grow and deepen the world of Madden NFL, impacting how it plays and feels, and creating more interactive experiences that connect to the world of the NFL as it happens.

OneTeam Partners, LLC (OneTeam) helped facilitate the new deal for the NFLPA as its digital games licensing rights representation. The agreement is the first major new NFLPA licensing deal negotiated by OneTeam, whose business model helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image and likeness rights across a range of business verticals.