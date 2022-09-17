E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football HOFer Kurt Warner, starts as true freshman QB for Temple on Saturday

E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, started Temple University's game versus Rutgers Saturday as a true freshman quarterback, the first start of his collegiate career. The Owls attempted a comeback with E.J. Warner under center, but fell just short, losing 16-14.

Warner went 19 for 32 passing in the contest, collecting 215 yards with a touchdown and interception. The touchdown pass came late in the fourth quarter when Warner avoided a collapsing pocket and threw off his back foot to find receiver Jordan Smith, who spun and ran it to the house for a 47-yard TD pass, Warner's longest completion of the game.

The freshman QB won the starting job this week after impressing in last week's 30-14 win over Lafayette, coming in relief for incumbent start D'Wan Mathis. Warner came in during the second quarter of that game and finished 14-of-19 passing with 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead Temple to its first win of the season.

Kurt Warner tweeted about his son's first start Saturday morning, saying it was an "Exciting day of college football in the Warner house," and that he was a "very proud papa today!"