Dynamic Jalen Hurts playing his way into Eagles' future

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on his way to making his team's offseason very simple.

The second-year passer has led Philly to wins in three of the last four games while emerging as a dynamic run/pass threat. If that continues, and if they keep winning games behind him, the consequences would be dramatic.

Sources explained this week what it would mean: The Eagles wouldn't need to go after a big-name, big-time QB, spending valuable draft capital to do it. They wouldn't need Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or any other passer whose name was bandied about in trade rumors last offseason. Their search would be over.

If Hurts keeps playing like this, sources say, the Eagles would get their best outcome possible. No search for a QB, because they would have one for the future that they are excited about. And the ability to use their definite two and likely three first-round picks on other positions to build their team.

By the way, based on their expected snap numbers for this season, Carson Wentz should clinch 75% of the offensive snaps for the season either next week or the week after. That would lock in Philly's third first-round draft pick, satisfying the conditions of the Wentz trade.

Last offseason, the Eagles were a prime player for seemingly any QB available, as GM Howie Roseman always makes a call to see what's out there. While they did play a part in one QB derby -- trading Wentz to the Colts -- they did not wind up pulling the trigger to bring a passer back. Now, in what is expected to be a similarly wild offseason with potential QB movement, they may be able to sit it out.

Hurts has given them a reason.

He's the only player in the NFL with three-plus rushing and passing TDs since Week 8. He became the third QB since 1950 (besides Cam Newton and Kordell Stewart) to have 15-plus pass TDs and 10-plus rush TDs through 15 career starts. And he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry since Week 8, seventh-most in the NFL regardless of position.