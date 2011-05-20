Dynamic Holmes' rare ability should make him Jets' top priority

If the Jets had to make the decision between Holmes and Edwards, look for them to pick Holmes. The Super Bowl XLIII MVP is a legitimate No. 1 receiver with the rare ability to shine while running every part of the route tree. Since he can excel at all facets of the position, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has the flexibility to use him in a variety of ways. As an intermediate option or vertical threat, Holmes must be accounted for by the defense and that opens up the field for his teammates. He also brings dynamic running skills, which allows Sanchez to hit him on short passes with the potential for big gains. Given his overall skill set, the Jets would likely make him the priority in free agency because he can serve as the anchor to their passing game.