Dwyane Wade now a Tim Tebow believer

Published: Apr 17, 2012 at 04:32 AM

Add Dwyane Wade to the growing list of athletes joining the group of Tim Tebow believers.

Wade got an opportunity to meet Tebow on Sunday night during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim -- the two share the same agent and were seen sitting next to each other, both sporting Yankee caps. The Miami Heat star told the New York Post that he expects Tebow to have a positive impact on Gang Green.

"He's a winner," Wade said Monday night after he sat out the Heat's win over the New Jersey Nets. "You can sense it when you speak to him and you're around him. The confidence that he portrays as a person probably wears off on the guys in the locker room. That's why they were successful in Denver and that's why he'll be successful in his role with the Jets."

Wade also commented on the special Bronx cheer showered upon Tebow when he was shown on the big screen at Yankee Stadium.

Wade told the Post that anyone who booed Tebow on Sunday most likely will be cheering him Sundays at MetLife Stadium.

Tebow's Yankee game experience was just the latest chapter in the on-going circus that has overtaken the Big Apple since the Jets traded for Tebow in March. Wade said he doesn't expect the constant media attention and tabloid drama to get to Tebow.

"I think he can handle it," Wade said. "He's good."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

