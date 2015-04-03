Around the NFL

Dwight Lowery agrees to terms with Indianapolis Colts

Published: Apr 03, 2015 at 02:34 PM

The Colts aren't done adding to their secondary.

The team announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Dwight Lowery. The veteran safety will add depth to an Indianapolis secondary that re-signed safety Mike Adamsduring the offseason.

Lowery has bounced around the league during his seven-year career. He started 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season and compiled 79 tackles and two interceptions during his one-year stint with the club. He also served as a starter during tenures with the Jets and Jaguars.

Lowery could see significant playing time for the Colts. With the departures of LaRon Landry and Sergio Brown, expect Lowery to compete for the other safety spot alongside Adams.

