Dwight Freeney will visit San Diego Chargers on Wednesday

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney will visit the San Diego Chargers on Wednesday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported late Tuesday.
The Chargers suddenly are in great need of pass-rushing help after second-year linebacker Melvin Ingram tore his ACL in practice Tuesday.
Rapoport also said on last Friday's "NFL Total Access" that the market was expected to heat up for Freeney this week, with four or five teams interested.
Freeney has 107 1/2 sacks in his career, all with the Indianapolis Colts. He and John Abraham (122 career sacks) are the two most accomplished veteran pass rushers left on the free-agent market.