Dwight Freeney will visit San Diego Chargers on Wednesday

Published: May 14, 2013 at 06:17 PM

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney will visit the San Diego Chargers on Wednesday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported late Tuesday.

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is under way. Follow all of the latest rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

The Chargers suddenly are in great need of pass-rushing help after second-year linebacker Melvin Ingram tore his ACL in practice Tuesday.

Rapoport also said on last Friday's "NFL Total Access" that the market was expected to heat up for Freeney this week, with four or five teams interested.

Freeney has 107 1/2 sacks in his career, all with the Indianapolis Colts. He and John Abraham (122 career sacks) are the two most accomplished veteran pass rushers left on the free-agent market.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

San Francisco 49ers have created win-win situation at quarterback; five make-or-break players in 2021

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains how the 49ers created a win-win situation at the game's most important position. Plus, five make-or-break players and a burgeoning star at tight end.
news

How to play fantasy football: A beginner's guide

If you're reading this, you're likely playing fantasy football for the first time. Or if you've played before and are looking for a little extra guidance, that's fine too. We're here to help you with a simple walkthrough on how to play fantasy football.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW