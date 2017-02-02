Around the NFL

Dwight Freeney sits out practice with calf injury

Published: Feb 02, 2017 at 10:22 AM

The Atlanta Falcons have largely avoided injury issues this postseason, but Dwight Freeney's status will be something to monitor as the team finalizes its Super Bowl LI preparations.

Freeney sat out Thursday's practice with what was listed by the team as a calf injury. However, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the veteran defensive end's injury isn't considered serious.

"Dwight's played with minor injuries] this year," coach Dan Quinn [told Peter King following Thursday's practice.

A quad injury forced Freeney to sit out the Falcons' Week 9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the 36-year-old has been a relatively healthy and productive force for Atlanta in its second-ever Super Bowl run.

Two other Falcons -- Julio Jones (toe) and Alex Mack (fibula) -- were once again limited, but barring an unforeseen setback, both should be good to go against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

