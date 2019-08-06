Dwayne Haskins has all the tools, but Redskins in no hurry

"He has a great attitude," offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell said. "If he gets more reps, less reps, you don't see a different Dwayne. He knows that this is all part of a big process. I go back to Ohio State and the growth he showed during his redshirt year that made the coaches so comfortable handing him the reins as a redshirt sophomore. I don't look at this as a mirrored process, but I look at it as, he's done the work before when he knew he wasn't going to be the guy, so you don't have any apprehension if it's, 'Hey, Dwayne, we're not going to start you right away. We're going to go with somebody else.' At the same time, it's, 'Hey, you're one snap away, or you're two snaps away; you need to prepare every single week for what it takes to be a pro through the whole game week.' "